In a bid to transform infrastructure and improve connectivity, the government of Niger State is undertaking a massive urban renewal project, focusing on reconstructing 1,000 kilometres and 400 kilometers of federal roads.

This initiative brings hope to residents who have long endured the challenges posed by poorly maintained roads.

Niger State, situated in Nigeria’s north-central region and spanning 76,000 square kilometers, has vast potential for agriculture. However, inadequate road networks have hindered its development.

Governor Umaru Bago inaugurated a groundbreaking ceremony for 118 kilometers of road projects in Kontagora on Saturday.

These projects include the reconstruction of the 90-kilometer Kontagora-Rijau road, the construction of the 19.4-kilometer Kontagora Western Bypass Ring-Road, and the 8.7-kilometer Kontagora Eastern Bypass Ring-Road.

Despite challenges, such as reimbursement issues from the federal government, the Niger State government has meticulously followed protocols and obtained approval to rehabilitate critical roads.