There is need for Government at all levels to give necessary attention to Skills acquisition programmes to encourage production of locally made goods for turnaround of the economy of the Country.

This came to the fore after the conclusion of a skills development program for over 800 people in Osogbo organised by a Non governmental organisation.

Having undergone weeks of training in different vocations, they now have Skills and expertise to succeed in today’s world.

The Organiser says the initiative is one of the ways to reduce poverty and joblessness.

Speakers at the event said Government should engage in Programmes like this rather than sharing food items to people as palliative

The participants underwent training in Tye and dye, Catering, fashion design, Phones and laptops repair as well as Web design and digital marketing.

The event featured Symbolic presentation of Certificates to some of the beneficiaries.