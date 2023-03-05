In a bid to reduce unemployment, Ogun State Government through the State Technical Vocational Education Board has trained 20,000 youths in various vocations, ranging from Solar installation, Plumbing, Fashion Designing, Hair Dressing among others.

The Special Adviser on Technical Education in the state, Joseph Odemuyiwa made this known during a media chat in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Ogun State Government has reaffirmed its commitment towards youth development, empowerment and skills acquisition in order to build a prosperous society.

This was confirmed by the Special Adviser to to the Governor on Technical Education, Joseph Odemuyiwa while speaking about the achievements of Dapo Abiodun in the area of technical and vocational education.

He stated that the Board in charge of technical and vocational education through partnership with the Federal Government, World Bank, German Agency for International Cooperation and other industries was able to train more than 200 technical teachers, in order to further equip them.

The Special Adviser pointed out that the present administration’s focus on technical education was a deliberate attempt at solving unemployment among the young people, adding that workshops would be organized to train learners in technical colleges to enhance vocational skills.

INEC MEETS RECS

The Independent National Electoral Commission has committed to working harder to overcome the challenges experienced in the last election, the chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu says Nothing else will be acceptable to Nigerians.

He also said all staff found to be negligent, whether they are regular or ad hoc officials, including Collation and Returning Officers, must not be involved in forthcoming elections.

The Chairman of INEC said this when he met with resident Electoral Commissioners for the third time in less than 2 months to finetune preparations ahead of the Governorship election.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu says the commission has received reports from its State offices, as well as complaints and petitions from political parties and candidates.

He insists Where infractions of any kind are proven, there will be redress, and any action taken by the Commission is without prejudice to the rights of parties and candidates to seek further remedy as provided by law.

The meeting with the resident electoral Commissioners is also to review the performance of the presidential and national assembly election held on the 25th of march.

The electoral commission acknowledged that The planning for the election was painstakingly done, However, its implementation came with challenges.

INEC says winners have been declared for 423 national legislative seats while supplementary elections will be held in 46 constituencies.

In the Senate, 98 out of 109 seats have been declared. So far, seven political parties have won senatorial seats while in the House of Representatives, 325 out of 360 seats have been won by eight political parties.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu says in terms of party representation, last week’s ballot is the most diverse national assembly election since 1999.

POLICE INEC MEET POLITICAL PARTY LEADERS_CANDIDATES AHEAD OF MARCH 11TH ELECTIONS

Politicians and party supporters have been warned to avoid anything that may lead to breach of peace before during and after the Governorship and State Assembly Election.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State and the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state gave the warning during a stakeholders meeting with leaders of Political parties and House of Assembly candidates in the state.

As politicians in Ogun State prepare ahead of march the 11th Governorship and State Assembly Elections, security men and the Independent National Electoral Commission have advised them to keep to the rules and avoid things that can cause unrest.

The Commissioner of Police in the State Frank Mba gave the advise during a stakeholders meeting where he vows that Police will not tolerate any act of violation of the constitution and the electoral act.

He maintained that political party supporters and their leaders must know what they are not expected to do and what they can do on election date.

Party leaders also used the opportunity of the stakeholders engagement to ask questions and to commend the police in the state for providing adequate security arrangement during the Presidential election.

Leaders of other security agencies in attendance also enlightened the political party leaders on what they are not expected to do in order not to violate the law in relation to the core mandates.

With this interaction, it is expected that the politicians and their followers in Ogun State will play by the rules and support the electoral commission and the security agencies in achieving peaceful exercise.