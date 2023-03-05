The Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Police Command, CP Kolo Yusuf, has reassured the general Public of the Command’s continuous commitment to protecting their lives and property in the state.

The CP gave the reassurance while condoling with the families of late SP kazeem Raheem, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Maru Division, and Inspector Rabi’u Umar attached to the Division who paid the supreme price during a fierce confrontation with suspected bandits in Maru.

On 5th March, 2023 at about 0200hrs, Bandits in large numbers, armed with sophisticated weapons attacked Maru Division with intent to distabilize the security architecture of the town in order to easily attack and abduct members of the community. However, the DPO and team gallantly put up a strong resistance to repel the attackers. Unfortunately, himself and the above named Inspector lost their lives while protecting the public.

Advertisement

The Commissioner of Police has deployed reinforcement to pursue the fleeing hoodlums and arrest them for investigation and prosecution. Similarly, The Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, DCP Iliyasu Kwarbai led another Police tactical team to the scene for on the spot assessment and confidence building patrol.

The Commissioner of Police further pray Almighty Allah to repose the departed souls and give their families and relations the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Advertisement

POLICE INEC MEET POLITICAL PARTY LEADERS_CANDIDATES AHEAD OF MARCH 11TH ELECTIONS

Politicians and party supporters have been warned to avoid anything that may lead to breach of peace before during and after the Governorship and State Assembly Election.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State and the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state gave the warning during a stakeholders meeting with leaders of Political parties and House of Assembly candidates in the state.

Advertisement

As politicians in Ogun State prepare ahead of march the 11th Governorship and State Assembly Elections, security men and the Independent National Electoral Commission have advised them to keep to the rules and avoid things that can cause unrest.

The Commissioner of Police in the State Frank Mba gave the advise during a stakeholders meeting where he vows that Police will not tolerate any act of violation of the constitution and the electoral act.

He maintained that political party supporters and their leaders must know what they are not expected to do and what they can do on election date.

Advertisement

Party leaders also used the opportunity of the stakeholders engagement to ask questions and to commend the police in the state for providing adequate security arrangement during the Presidential election.

Leaders of other security agencies in attendance also enlightened the political party leaders on what they are not expected to do in order not to violate the law in relation to the core mandates.

With this interaction, it is expected that the politicians and their followers in Ogun State will play by the rules and support the electoral commission and the security agencies in achieving peaceful exercise.

Advertisement

NSCDC TO SET UP SPECIAL OPERATIONS UNIT AGAINST OIL BUNKERING

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps has revealed plans to set up a special operations unit in one of the major flashpoints for illegal oil bunkering in Rivers State.

Advertisement

The NSCDC disclosed this after the latest deadly explosion that claimed many lives at the site of a vandalized oil pipeline in Emohua Local

Government Area.

Rumuekpe community is popular for illegal oil bunkering in Rivers State.

While it is considered to be a quick and easy route to wealth, deadly explosions like this are also common.

Advertisement

Many residents wonder why these activities have gone on for so long without any serious attempt by the government to stop it.

It’s a question for security agencies like the NSCDC that has the constitutional mandate to protect critical economic assets.

The corps says there are plans to launch a new strategy to dislodge oil thieves from their stronghold in this community.

Advertisement

This vandalized pipeline belongs to one of the international oil giants operating in Nigeria.

For the NSCDC the companies have not done enough to prevent incidents like this from occurring.