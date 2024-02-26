The Nigeria Police Force said it will safeguard the fundamental right of all citizens of the country to engage in peaceful protest in line with extant laws.

This is coming on the heels of the proposed nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police authorities have deployed personnel nationwide and placed them on red alert to monitor the planned protest.

All Commissioners of Police and their respective supervising officers have been briefed and instructed to coordinate the officers on ground in ensuring the safety and security of all participants if the protests hold as planned.

The force spokesman said the Nigeria Police Force remains vigilant against any attempts to hijack such protests by individuals or groups of persons with sinister intents.