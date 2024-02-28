The Nigeria Labour Congress says day two of the protest on economic hardship was suspended over alleged threat to life.

NLC alleges all entrances to its headquarters were militarised on Wednesday morning, even after the protest was put on hold.

Congress President, Joe Ajaero, differs from the Trade Union Congress, insisting less than 40 per cent of workers have been paid wage awards.

He says Compressed Natural Gas buses are not in sight, while the N25000 cash transfer has also not been complied with.

Joe Ajaero accuses the government of subverting the Congress.

NLC says it will no longer be comfortable attending meeting with the government twenty four hours to any planned action.