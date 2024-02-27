Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and civil society groups have hits the streets of Lagos State to express their displeasure over economic hardship experienced by citizens of the country.

Protesters claim that they are also protesting government’s alleged failure to implement agreements reached with NLC on October 2nd 2023, following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Workers commenced the protest from under bridge Ikeja and ended the protest at the Governors office in Ikeja Lagos.

It will be recalled that the emergency meeting between the federal government and the NLC held last night ended in deadlock.

The protest is expected to continue tomorrow.