Imo State Police Command has deployed Security operatives across locations in the State to ensure the ongoing NLC Nationwide peaceful protest is not hijacked by criminal elements.

Addressing the officers and men, the State Commissioner of police, Danjuma Aboki advised the operatives to be professional in carrying out that constitutional responsibility.

According to him, the command will not tolerate any irresponsible behavior from any operatives sent for this assignment.

Aboki noted that the command remains committed to provide maximum Security for all and in the State while upholding the rule of law which respects the rights of citizens.