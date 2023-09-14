Imo State Police Command has arrested six security operatives of the joint task force allegedly involved in extortion and searching of phones of unsuspecting public.

Parading the suspects at its state headquarters in Owerri, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde revealed that different denominations of rumpled Naira notes amounting to N8000 suspected to have been forcefully collected from motorists were also found in their possession.

It’s been a daily outcry from members of the public against police extortion.

Advertisement

These operatives of the joint task force of operation search and flush set up by Imo State Government to fight insecurity reportedly extorted members of the public.

The CP said the unprofessional action of the security operatives is criminal promising that the law will take its course.

Some of the victims narrated their ordeals in the hands of the operatives.

Advertisement

For the Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil defense Corps, two of his men allegedly involved in the crime will be dealt with if found culpable.

The Six security personnel arrested include three staff of NDLEA, two operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil defense Corps and a police inspector who were alleged to have harassed, tortured and robbed their victims of substantial amount of money through a transfer.