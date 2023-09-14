Adamawa state Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has sympathised with the District head of Gurin over Monday’s Boat mishap on a river in Cameroon, which claimed two lives, with 13 other persons still missing .

On Monday afternoon the boat carrying farmers, Children and women from the republic of Cameroon along Nufnowa river, capsized resulting in two people being killed, and twelve other occupants were rescued.

The residents of a farming community in Fufore local government, Adamawa state are still in mourning following Monday’s boat mishap.

Majority of the victims of the accident are women and children.

The victims were said to be returning from their farms and a burial ceremony in Cameroon republic when the accident happened

Fufore local government shares a border with the Republic of Cameroon while thousands of residents in the state have farmlands in Cameroon.

Two bodies have been recovered at the scene of the incident while local divers are still searching to rescue the people that are still missing.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri who was at the time of the accident on national assignment, had to cut short his trip and return to the state

The first port of his call was Fufore where he sympathized with the relatives of the victims.

At the palace of district head of Fufore governor Fintiri promised that his administration would do all to assist farming communities living around riverine areas

He described the accident as unfortunate.

The Governor directed the state emergency management agency to provide necessary life jackets to all the boat transporters stressing that all the old commercial boats would be replaced by the government to safeguard lives of residents.

The rescue team and the surviving victims shared their experiences with TVCNews

Adamawa state has witnessed two boat mishaps within the last three days with 10 deaths recorded and about 24 persons still missing.