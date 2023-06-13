More than one hundred persons including a father and his four children have been reportedly killed following a boat mishap on river Niger in Patigi local government area of kwara state.

Many are still missing.

The boat, which also had people from other states on board, was said to be travelling from Egboti in Niger State en route Kpada in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Some of occupants were returning from a wedding ceremony before the boat was overpowered by water waves and subsequently capsized.

Patigi is a Kwara coaster local government area which borders Niger state via River Niger.

Advertisement

Water is the only means of transportation between the people of Patigi in kwara state and their kith and kin in Niger state.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the people of Patigi on the devastating news of the boat mishap in which dozens of people were feared killed and many others still missing.

He said rescue efforts are still on in search of other possible survivors.