At least thirty persons have been reported dead following a passenger boat carrying over fifty persons capsized in Yauri local government area of Kebbi state.

Confirming the unfortunate incident to select journalists chairman of Yauri local council, Bala Muhammad Yauri says the incident has left the people of Yauri in deep sorrow.

According to him, local divers have been engaged to locate the corpses of the drowned passengers in the river saying over fifty passengers boarded the ill-fated boat and some of them escaped with over thirty persons still missing.

He says most of the passengers are traders from Niger and Kebbi states dealing in foodstuffs and other consumable who met their untimely death in the unfortunate accident.