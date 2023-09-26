26 persons have been confirmed dead in a boat mishap that occurred early this morning in Mokwa Local Council of Niger state.

According to the Niger state Emergency Management Agency NSEMA The boat was loaded with over 100 villagers crossing from new Gbajibo heading to their farms in old Gbajibo, their former settlement.

The community is around the upstream of the Jebba dam along the bank of River Niger.

Advertisement

There are no details of the number of persons rescued thus far .

Tvc News is following this story and will bring you more details as they unfold