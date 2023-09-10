Hansi Flick has been sacked as Germany head coach, following the 4-1 defeat to Japan on Saturday night.

The former Bayern Munich boss oversaw four defeats in his last five games, which came on the back of a group-stage exit at last year’s World Cup.

The pressure had appeared to be increasing on the 58-year-old, with director of the Germany national team Rudi Voller noticeably evasive when asked about his manager’s future after the match.

Rudi Voller said in a television interview, reported by German newspaper De Bild: “We should collect ourselves first. There will be a bit of training tomorrow. Then we play against France. Afterwards, we should first reflect and think about what happens next. Let’s see.”