Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has expressed shock over a boat mishap that claimed several lives in communities between Jebba and Kainji dam in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

Governor Umaru Bago in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described the incident as terrible and undesirable.

According to him, “This is quite a shocking and sorrowful situation to the people of the affected communities and I share in their sorrow. I pray that Allah will grant the deceased Aljannah Firdausi”.

While commiserating with the families of the victims, the Governor directed the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), to do the needful to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

The Governor also prayed that Allah would comfort the families of the deceased and grant quick recovery to those injured.

He however reiterated the importance of the use of life jackets when boarding a boat and for people to desist from overcrowding boats.

It was reported that a boat carrying over 100 persons onboard including Women and Children from adjoining communities to New Gbajibo Resettlement heading to Old Gbajibo capsized.

The victims who were said to be from Gbajibo, Ekwa and Yankyade communities were going for farming activities when the incident occurred between 7:30 and 8 Sunday morning.

26 persons mostly Women and Children have been confirmed dead and over 30 people rescued, while a combined rescue operation by marine police and local divers in collaboration with Niger State Emergency Management Agency is ongoing.