United States President Joe Biden met with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on the sidelines of the G20 in New Delhi, India to reinforce the enduring commitment to the U.S.-Nigeria relationship and to the longstanding friendship between the two countries and peoples.

President Biden welcomed the Tinubu Administration’s steps to reform Nigeria’s economy and thanked President Tinubu for his strong leadership as the chair of the Economic Community of West African States to defend and preserve democracy and the rule of law in Niger and the broader region.

In a statement published on the official website of the United States Government, Whitehouse. GOV says Nigeria’s invitation to the G20 Summit is a recognition of the country’s important global role as Africa’s largest democracy and economy.