The Kano State Government has approved the release of N4.8 billion for the execution of various projects in the state.

The state commissioner for information disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the fifth state executive council meeting.

The Kano State Executive Council, headed by Governor Abba Yusuf, has held its fifth meeting.

Members of the state executive council were present at the meeting.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, the state commissioner for information, Halilu Dantiye disclosed that more than four billion Naira was earmarked for various projects and programmes in the state.

A total of N3.5 billion was approved for the sponsorship of 550 students qualified for postgraduate studies abroad.

Halilu Dantiye added that the sum of N79 million was also approved by the council to facilitate the renovation of 11 closed boarding schools in the state, while N131.5 million was approved for the conduct of the 2023 internal Examinations.

The Commissioner revealed that hundreds of millions of naira have been approved for the Ministry of Works and Housing, which include N172,528,572 for the settlement of outstanding liabilities for the completion of the Kano State liaison office in Abuja.

Governor Abba Yusuf has also sworn in 45 special advisers in the state.

The swearing in took place at the government house.

The Governor appealed to them to be prudent in discharging their primary assignments.

The governor had earlier appointed 72 special assistants, 44 senior special assistants, and 14 new special advisers.

