The European Union is set to sponsor 135 Nigerians for post graduate studies in top European universities.

The EU Ambassador and Head of Delegation disclosed this while addressing media in Abuja.

She also says the report of the Election Observation Mission does not in any impact on EU’s relations with Nigeria.

So far, about 500 young Nigerians have benefitted from the European Union’s fully funded scholarship opportunity since 2019.

For the 2023 scholarship, 135 Nigerian beneficiaries have been announced.

EU says this is one of its ways of giving opportunities for regular migration to Europe and wants more Nigerians to take advantage.

On the report by the election observation mission that was rejected by the Nigerian Government, the EU Ambassador insists the election observation mission did not judge the election outcome, and did not invalidate the outcome of the election.

She says this has also not in anyway impacted EU- Nigeria bilateral relations.

She says the objective of the mission is to offer reports and recommendations on the process, it is left for the electoral body to decide if it wants yo use the report.