The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies says a radio station that will expand its reach and further educate Nigerians on democracy and the workings of the parliament is in the offing.

NILDS Director General, Abubakar Sulaiman, disclosed this while on an assessment visit to the radio station tagged Democracy Radio.

The DG also disclosed the proposed unveiling of the Institute’s Centre for Securty Analysis

He says citizen enlightenment necessitates the idea to set up the radio station in 2021 to tell the story of the Legislature and to enlighten Nigerians on democratic issues round the clock.

