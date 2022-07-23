European Union seeks more gas imports from Nigeria

The European Union says it is looking to increase gas supply from Nigeria from 60 percent to 80 percent or more as the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis bites harder.

The EU Commission’s Deputy Director-General on Energy who is on a two-day fact finding mission to Nigeria says Europe is in a tight spot on gas right now, and needs Nigeria to increase its supply.

This becomes necessary following gas cuts by Russia to the European countries.

The Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Department of Energy, Matthew Baldwin, said Friday “Europe is in a tight spot in relation to gas following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and instability in our gas market, the threat perhaps to cut off supply altogether.”

Mr Baldwin, who visited Abuja, told journalists that the EU is looking to increase Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) imports from Nigeria to above the current levels.

Nigeria currently supplies 14 per cent of the EU’s gas imports, while 60 per cent of the entire shipments of LNG from Nigeria goes to Europe, he said.