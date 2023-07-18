Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah says his administration is committed to transform the state from public to a private driven sector economy.

He solicits the cooperation of the People to make the state the preferred business destination for living and tourism.

Governor Mbah made the assertion at the compliance inspection tour to markets, offices and public spaces in Enugu.

The viability of every society is propelled by the ability of the people to stay afloat it’s production parameters.

South East Region remains the economic hub and the bastion of commerce, exported to other regions of the country.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics/ Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency 2022 survey revealed that Micro businesses in the South-Eastern Nigeria are losing about N4.618 trillion ($10.495 billion) annually for observing the sit-at-home order on Mondays.

An incident most Igbo Traditional rulers,

Town Union Heads and stakeholders have kicked against.

While expressing his determination to ensure the people are not cowed from the threat of violence, Governor Peter Mbah embarks on sensitization advocacy tour to civil service Secretariat, markets, shopping malls and banks.

He reinstates his plan to make Enugu the most preferred destination for investment, hence the need to reawaken the people’s confidence to grow the state GDP.

The residents who are elated to see the push from the state governor, urged the people to reciprocate.

It is expected that the people will key into the state Government’s drive to be liberated from the Mondays Sit at Home order, to return to their status as economic giants in Nigeria.