Enugu state police command has dislodged Four of the armed criminal elements, who attempted to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order, in the early hours of Friday.

This was contained in a statement by the state police public relations officer DSP Daniel NDUKWE, notes that a combined team of tactical Police Operatives serving in Awkunanaw Division of the Command carried out the operation.

The command discovered and recovered the lifeless bodies of four (4) of the male hoodlums, in a forest behind G. Ede Filling Station/7-Up, at Awkunanaw, Enugu, where they escaped into.

Recall that the Operatives intercepted the criminals at One-Day, Awkunanaw, Enugu, as they were snatching an ENTRACO branded Sharon minivan from its driver at gunpoint.

They engaged the Operatives in a gun duel, but escaped with varying degrees of fatal gunshotl wounds, due to the superior firepower of the Operatives. Hence, a manhunt operation was launched by the combined team.

Advertisement

Items recovered from the criminal after thorough search conducted on the vehicle are one (1) AK-47 rifle with a magazine loaded with nineteen (19) live ammunition of 7.62 calibres, two (2) bottles of petrol bomb and other incriminating exhibits.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, while soliciting the support of the people, reassured that his men and other Security Forces in the State will not relent in their efforts to maintain maximum security and safety of the law-abiding citizens, as they go about their lawful businesses.