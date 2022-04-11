One feared killed as sit-at-home enforcers attack Enugu park

Hoodlums enforcing a sit-at-home protest in Enugu, Enugu State capital have attacked a old park where inter-state transport vehicles were loading.

The hoodlums were reportedly shooting consistently as they dispersed passengers, burning a Siena vehicle and killing unidentified male traveler .

Passengers and drivers scampered for safety, in the process of trying to run for their lives.

Eyewitness and Driver of the burnt Sienna, who escaped being killed, narrated how the hoodlums stormed the park while he was still waiting for passengers to fill the vehicle.

When contacted, Enugu police public relations officer Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the incident.

He said some miscreants operating s mini bus shot at the yet to be identified male travelers at the Chris Chemist Roundabout park,.

Ndukwe said his operatives who responded to the distress calls, rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

South East region has been under siege by the activities of unknown arsonists, trying to enforce sit at home every Monday, as protest for the rearrest of the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.