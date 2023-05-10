A Chief Security Officer (CSO) in one of the commercial banks in Nkwo market, ihiala, Anambra State has sustained gunshot injury during enforcement of sit-at-home by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Brafia (IPOB) in the area.

The victim was reportedly hit by stray bullet from the sit-at-home enforcers who stormed the area in their numbers with motorcycles.

TVC News gathered that the suspects, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, started shooting sporadically in attempt to gain access to the bank where the victim was guarding.

The suspects were said to have fled the scene following swift response by security agencies who arrived the area shortly.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga said no life was lost in the incident, adding that the bank security chief is currently receiving treatment in the hospital where he was taken to.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, calm has returned in the area as Police with other security forces have intensified patrols, and improved security dominance and surveillance in the state.

Read Full Statement Below…

SECURITY IN ANAMBRA: POLICE DISPERSE ENFORCERS OF ILLEGAL SIT-AT HOME

Avert attack on a bank as Police and other security forces improve on security dominance and surveillance in the state to enhance safety

Following the improved Operational and strategic positioning of both human and viable assets of the command by the Commissioner of Police CP Echeng Echeng, the joint security forces comprising of the Police and Military by 12:30 pm on 9/5/2023 dispersed illegal sit-at-home enforcers from the proscribed Indigenous group of Brafia IPOB and Eastern security Network ESN in Nkwo market, ihiala.

Advertisement

The Outlawed group members armed with guns and other dangerous weapons came out in their numbers on a motorbike and started shooting sporadically, in an attempt to rob a bank and to disrupt commercial activities and vehicular movement going on in Ihaila. The joint operatives responded swiftly which made the armed men abandon their evil plan and took to their heels. Unfortunately, due to the indiscriminate shootings by the armed group, a stray bullet hit the chief security officer CSO of the bank on the leg and he has been taken to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. No life was lost.

Meanwhile, calm has returned in the area as Police with other security forces have intensified patrols, and improved security dominance and surveillance in the state. In the event of any request for security service, members of the public are advised to call the following phone numbers: the Command Control Room Number at 07039194332 or the Public Relations Officer PRO at 08039334002. The ‘npf rescue me app’ is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively.