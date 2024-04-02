The commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps has promised to sustain the efforts instituted to end the enforcement of Sit at Home Order in Anambra State.

The state Commandant spoke during a confidence building operations, in Awka, the state capital.

An independent report from DevEast Foundation, a non-profit organisation revealed that insecurity and the sit-at-home protest in the South East geopolitical zone have led to economic loses estimated at almost N4 trillion.

This worrisome statistics has gotten stakeholders, Governors and prominent traditional institutions in the region talking on how to end the civil unrest.

Governor Of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo’ has also instituted Several measures to contain activities of the outlawed

The state government’s several security architecture was recently boosted by the intervening Confidence Building operation by personnel of the NSCDC, Anambra state command.

The Commandant Reaffirms the determination of the command to sustain the operation.

He reiterates that protection of banks and other public facilities are in line with the mandate of protection of critical assets.

To many, efforts of the personnel of the NSCDC confidence building exercise is commendable, they are requesting that it should be sustained.

The Anambra State NSCDC confidence Building operations are feasible with having personnel of the command posted at Bank Premises and with a show of Force by moving through major streets to encourage people to come out and transact business on Mondays