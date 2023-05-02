Guests on the Journalists Hangout programme on TVC News have called on the Anambra State Government to demonstrate capacity to provide security for the people before issuing threats of Salaries cut to workers who stay at home on Mondays.

Laying the groundworks for the discussion, anchor, Ayodele Ozugbakun, said the Monday sit at home which was called for over two years ago by the proscribed IPOB Group has now become the norm and the State Government has to do more than just issuing threats.

Leading the discussion, Dotun Oladipo, said the issue which has now gone for over two years was declared by unelected government and is now being enforced by the henchmen of people who are based outside Nigeria.

He disclosed that the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has to do more than just issuing threats contending that if he were a worker in the State he will prefer to lose part of his salary than to lose his life.

He disclosed that the State needs to do more in terms of Security of lives and property and also show that it has the capacity to prevent attacks or apprehend perpetrators.

According to him, the State Government cannot even do it alone since the sit at home is in all parts of the South East and not in Anambra State alone.

For his part, Paul Dada, said the question to ask the State Government is whether only civil servants or public officers are the only ones staying at home.

He said the State has to first succeed to open markets and ensure they are secured before people can now be encouraged to come out and defy the order.