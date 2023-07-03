The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District Ifeanyi Ubah says he is working with stakeholders in Senatorial zone to end the Mondays Sit-at-home in the area starting from Monday, July 3.

Senator Ubah stated this in Nnewi while unveiling security gadgets to better secure Nnewi and environs.

Ifeanyi Ubah commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his support in his efforts to restore peace, law and order in the state.

He promised the support of the 10th Senate to ensure the speedy release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB