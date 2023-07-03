Felling and burning of tree trunks for charcoal production will now attract penalty in Adamawa state.

First class monarchs and members of the state assembly are now being order by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to strictly ensure the law against tree cutting is upheld in the state

The governor issued the order during homage paid on him at Government House Yola by the lawmakers and first class monarchy.

Large scale felling of trees and it’s effect on Adamawa state has been of concern to governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and other stakeholders.

There is an existing law in the state which prohibited cutting of trees for charcoal that has not been enforced since it was enacted.

Places which were hitherto free of flooding now being frequently flooded, causing destruction to farms, homes and valuable assets across the 21 local governments of the state.

It’s on this premises Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri charged the traditional leaders who paid him Sallah homage to assist the government to encourage their subjects to turn to sustainable alternatives to charcoal.

The governor explained that his government decided to be firm against cutting down trees mostly to burn and produce charcoal because deforestation had been found to cause extensive flooding around the state.

In his remarks, the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammad Mustapha, thanked Gov. Fintiri for his contributions to the development of the state.

The Lamido, who was represented by the Waziri of Adamawa and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, assured of the support, cooperation and prayers of all the emirates and chiefdoms toward rebuilding the state.

While the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Bathia Wesley, congratulated Mr Fintiri on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, assuring him of cordial working relationship.

Event watchers believe that if the order of governor is dully obeyed, the ecosystem in Adamawa state will be appropriately protected.