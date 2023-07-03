The presidential election petition court has resumed sitting after a one-week break from the Eid El Kabir holidays.

The Labour Party and the PDP had closed their cases after calling 13 and 27 witnesses respectively.

The Independent National Electoral Commission will today open its case against the petition filed by the Labour Party and the PDP by tendering evidence and calling witnesses to defend its conduct of the presidential election.

Court Adjourns

The presidential election petition court has now adjourned till 4th July for the Independent National Electoral Commission to open its defence against the petition filed by the Labour Party.

The adjournment was due to the absence of the first witness the commission had sought to call.

Counsel to INEC Abubakar Mahmoud informed the court that their first witness is unavoidably a0bsent from court.

He noted that the commission intends to call a total of 3 witnesses to its defence.

The court subsequently adjourned till 4th July for the commencement of defence by INEC.

The court has gone on recess to reconvene at 2 pm for the petition filed by the PDP.