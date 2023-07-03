Nigeria will not compete in the 2023 FIBA African Basketball Championship, which will be held later this year, after losing 74-65 to Cote d’Ivoire in the final match on Sunday.

Following a setback to Guinea on the first day, Nigeria made a great comeback to overcome Benin 78-51 on Saturday but fell short of overcoming the host, Cote d’Ivoire, on Sunday.

Cote d’Ivoire won all three games, defeating Guinea 88-64 in the first, Benin Republic 74-59 on Saturday, and Nigeria 74-65 in the third.

With three wins in three games, Ivory Coast will compete in Group C at the FIBA AfroCan in Angola in July, against Rwanda, Morocco, and the winner of the Africa Zone 1 qualifier.