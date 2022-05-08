Buhari departs for UN COP-15 Conference in Cote D’Ivoire

President Muhammadu Buhari is leading an eight-member Nigerian delegation to Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, for a two-day United Nations conference on the future of land which will address desertification, drought, degradation, rights, restoration, and the implications for national and international economies.

President Buhari, who is also the President of Africa’s Great Green Wall, is accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Minister of Environment, Mohammed H. Abdullahi; his Agriculture counterpart, Dr Mahmoud Mohammed; and the Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman H. Adamu, according to a statement released Sunday by presidential spokesman Mallam Garba Shehu.

The president’s delegation also includes the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Monguno (rtd); the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

The 15th Conference of the Parties (COP 15) is a watershed moment in the fight against desertification, land degradation, and drought.

As a result, it will build on the findings of the second Global Land Outlook and provide a concrete response to the interconnected challenges of land degradation, climate change, and biodiversity loss as the world enters the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.