U.S. First Lady Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine on Mother’s Day

US First Lady Jill Biden paid an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Mother’s Day, meeting with the country’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, as Russia continues its punishing war in the east.

Jill Biden entered Ukraine under a veil of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to do so during the country’s 10-week conflict with Russia.

The first lady spent about two hours in Ukraine, driving to the town of Uzhhorod, which is about a 10-minute drive from a Slovakian village she visited on the border.

Before meeting in private, the two met in a small classroom, sitting across a table from one another and talking in front of reporters. Zelenska and her children have been kept safe in an undisclosed location.

The school where they met has been converted into temporary housing for Ukrainian migrants from across the country.

Jill Biden’s visit follows stops in the war-torn country by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress, as well as a joint trip by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Biden also dropped in at a Slovakian public school that has taken in displaced students.

“We understand what it takes for the US first lady to come here during a war when military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day — even today,” Zelenska said, thanking Biden for her “courageous act.”