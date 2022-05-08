Former Senator, Arthur Nzeribe, dead

Francis Arthur Nzeribe, a former Nigerian senator, has died.

Nzeribe died Sunday morning, He was 83 years old.

According to a source, Nzeribe passed away in a foreign hospital from an undisclosed illness.

The image of an elderly and possibly sick Nzeribe sitting languidly with medics around him went viral on social media in 2017.

Nzeribe was elected to the Senate to represent Orlu, but in November 2002, then-Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim suspended him indefinitely over a N22 million fraud allegation.

Furthermore, in April 2006, the Orlu People’s Consultative Assembly, led by then-Imo State Governor Achike Udenwa, organized a “One Million March” to rally support for Nzeribe’s recall from the Senate. Nzeribe was defeated by Osita Izunaso in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for the 2007 Senatorial election in December 2006 due to popular demand.