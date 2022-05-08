Asiwaju, Amaechi, others dignitaries attend turbaning of Aisha Buhari’s brother in Adamawa

Mahmud Halilu Ahmad, also known as Modi, younger brother to Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari has been confered a chieftaincy title in the Adamawa Emirate Council.

At a ceremony attended by dignitaries from across Nigeria, the Lamido of Adamawa, Dr Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, bestowed the title on President Muhammadu Buhari’s brother-in-law.

Among those in attendance were National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Senator Kashim Shettima.

