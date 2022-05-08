Breaking News

Asiwaju, Amaechi, others dignitaries attend turbaning of Aisha Buhari’s brother in Adamawa

Mahmud Halilu Ahmad, also known as Modi, younger brother to Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari has been confered a chieftaincy title in the Adamawa Emirate Council.

At a ceremony attended by dignitaries from across Nigeria, the Lamido of Adamawa, Dr Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, bestowed the title on President Muhammadu Buhari’s brother-in-law.

Among those in attendance were National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Senator Kashim Shettima.

 

See photos from the event

 

 

