EFCC invades Okorocha’s Abuja residence to arrest former governor

Operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have invaded the Abuja residence of former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The operatives arrived the house at No. 3 Nyasa close, off Ontario Crescent, Maitama, Abuja, at about an hour ago at 12 o’clock

The former governor is said to be at home, but remained indoors.

According to the EFCC, the former Imo governor allegedly conspired with others, including a member of the All Progressives Congress and five companies, to steal N2.9 billion public funds.

The commission on January 31, filed a 17-count charge against the former governor before a federal high court in Abuja.

Meanwhile the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has explained why its Operatives invaded the Asokoro, Abuja home of the Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

In a Statement issued on behalf of the commission by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, the Commission said the move was necessitated by the refusal of the former Imo State Governor to honour its invitations after jumping administrative bail.

Why We Are At Okorocha’s Home – EFCC

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today May 24, 2022, arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of a former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to effect his arrest.

The move followed the refusal of the former governor to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.

EFCC had on January 24, 2022 filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9billion against Okorocha.

The case was assigned to Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were twice stalled owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes.

At the last adjourned date, March 28th, 2022, Justice Ekwo before adjourning until May 30th, 2022, had warned that it was “the last adjournment I shall grant in this matter”.

In the circumstances, the Commission is left with no option than to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial.