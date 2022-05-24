Nigeria receives four million doses of Johnson and Johnson covid 19 vaccines

Nigeria has received more doses of the Johnson and Johnson covid 19 vaccines to continue it’s single dose regimen in communities.

This is in a bid to rapidly ramp up vaccination coverage and achieve herd immunity.

The executive director of the primary health care development agency Faisal shuaib received the four million four hundred thousand doses of vaccines donated by the government of Spain to Nigeria.

Mr. Shuaib stressed that the donation is to ensure vaccine equity in low and middle income countries.

More than seventeen million have been fully vaccinated representing fifteen percent of the entire eligible population with a little over one million receiving the booster dose.

With fears of a resurgence of the virus due to how it mutates, this number still remains shy of the seventy percent target to achieve herd immunity and there are concerns that without vaccination a more violent and highly transmissible variant could emerge.

An estimated fifteen million people have died gloablly within two years since the pandemic broke.