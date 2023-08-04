Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has paid a courtesy visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

Accompanied by the wife of the vice president Nana Shettima, and several APC women chieftains in the state, Mrs. Tinubu stated that the visit was to check on the former president’s well-being and to express gratitude for his continual fatherly support.

The First Lady prayed for former president long life and good health, and sought his continued guidance for not only the current administration led by her husband, President Bola Tinubu, but for the greatness of Nigeria as a whole.