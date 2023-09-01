Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has paid tribute to citizens who died in the bombing of the United Nations Building in Abuja on August 26, 2011.

Speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of the victims of the incident in Abuja, Mrs Tinubu called for wreath-laying terrorism, as well as its severe impact on society, to be effectively combated.

To achieve this, the First Lady said the global community must channel more energy towards fostering peace, promoting dialogue and combating the forces of hatred and division.

Eulogizing victims of the bomb attack, she said “the world must not only draw strength from the sacrifice of those serving the cause of peace but must also recommit to the values of unity, understanding and cooperation that the UN represents.”

“On this solemn occasion, we remember and honor the lives that were lost. I pay tribute to the dedicated individuals who were serving the cause of peace and development within the walls of UN building.

“Today we stand united in our resolve and determination to create a world where the principles of peace, justice and cooperation that the United Nations stands for are not merely ideals, but reality, for all,” Mrs Tinubu said.

The Wife of the President was joined by the Under Secretary General of UN, Office of Counterterrorism Vladimir Voronkov in the laying of wreath.

The Under Secretary General also emphasized the importance of building solidarity and providing support to victims of terrorism around the world, as terrorism continues to undermine peace and security, leaving thousands of dead and survivors in its wake.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria knows the consequences of terrorism within and around its borders all too well. Indeed, parts of Africa have experienced the highest impact of terrorism for many years.

“The United Nations is not immune from terrorism. Two weeks ago, we marked the 20th anniversary of the devastating attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq, on 19 August 2023, ” he said.

The solemn and brief ceremony was witnessed by heads of some of the United Nations Agencies in Nigeria.