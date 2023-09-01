The second vice president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Chukwuemeka Clement Ugo Esq. has accused NBA President YC Maikyau SAN of failing to support him, undermining his office, and ignoring his constitutional obligations while presenting his annual report to lawyers.

He said “I have not been carried along in everything the President is doing” … the NBA 2nd VP Lamented

“The AGM should look into my plight and empower me to function as if the President and 1st Vice President is not available, I am to represent this Association and I can’t represent the Association adequately if I am not carried along on events” he pleaded with the Meeting which is the highest decision making body of the Association.

“I am not Poor, but my office should be empowered and funded to act effectively” he explained

Also the 3rd Vice President, Mandy Asagba also accused the NBA President of disregard to her office deliberate acts by the President to make her office redundant.

In an emotion laden voice, the NBA 3rd vice President narrated to the bewildered lawyers how the NBA President YC Maikyau SAN has disrespected and sabotaged her office.

“The Whole Annual General Meeting and AGC was done without the Knowledge of National Officers” , the NBA 3rd VP lamented to the consternation of lawyers present at the meeting.

Perhaps, the most shocking moment was the NBA National Treasurer, Caroline Anze-Bishop Esq mounted the podium and disowned the financial statement as not coming from her and accused the NBA President of sidelining her office.

NBA National Treasurer, Caroline Anze-Bishop Esq, In an emotion laden voice, Anze-Bishop narrated to the shock of lawyers how she was never consulted nor involved in the preparation of treasurers report. She disowned the report and refused to adopt it.

“The Financial Reports was prepared without my singular input, I respect the Bar too much to sign an account I don’t know” .. she told the lawyers.

But attempts by former NBA President, OCJ Okocha SAN to control the situation by suggesting that the issues be dealt with by an Elders Committee was was overruled by the NBA President YC Maikyau SAN who insisted that he must respond to the allegations.

In his response, the NBA President, YC Maikyau SAN accused his fellow officers of fighting him because of his refusal to share the Lawyers Practicing Fees with them. He gave instances where other National officers conspired to share millions of Naira belong to NBA but his refusal made the accuse him without cause.

The meeting ended abruptly owing to the chaos occasioned by the National Officers fight as the NBA President adjourned the meeting amidst Chaos and shouts from Lawyers.