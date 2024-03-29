The first lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has pushed for a renewed dedication to the fight against tuberculosis, particularly at the state level.

She advocated during her investiture at the State House in Abuja as the Global and National Stop TB Champion.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare’s contribution to increasing awareness, which has significantly improved the disease’s diagnosis and treatment, was praised by Mrs. Tinubu.

She said; “Let me acknowledge the efforts of all stakeholders at the national, regional, and global levels towards addressing the TB epidemic, following the adoption of the Political Declaration at the United Nations High-Level Meeting held in New York in September, 2023.

“Building on this commitment, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fully committed to the fight against tuberculosis and achieving the goals set forth in the Political Declaration, alongside other national goals towards ensuring a healthier and more prosperous Nigeria.”

The First Lady also asked the wives of state governors, whom she also honored as TB Champions for their respective states, to raise additional awareness to guarantee that the treatable disease is eradicated.

The President’s wife stated: “This distinction is more than just a title; it bears the capacity to make a difference. I respectfully request that you all use your positions to raise awareness about tuberculosis, eradicate the stigma associated with it, and assist sufferers in your respective states in accessing available treatments and assistance.

To further drive home her commitment to the fight against TB, the newly decorated Global and national Champion through her pet project; the Renewed Hope Initiative, made a donation of one billion naira to the cause.

Mrs Tinubu said; “I dedicate this investiture to Daniel, one of my staff, who unfortunately lost his life to the disease and to others who we have lost just like him by remaining silent.

“Starting from now, let us work together by showing compassion, understanding to end stigma and discrimination against TB.”

Nigeria’s Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Pate noted that the success recorded so far in the fight against the disease is a collective effort of not only the health care sector but all Nigerians.

The Minister emphasized the need to sustain this trend, citing the significant political progress demonstrated by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The Executive Director of Global Stop TB Partnership, Geneva, Dr Lucica Ditiu appealed to Nigeria to mobilise domestic resources for the purpose of addressing the scourge.

She commended the leadership role of the First Lady especially by taking the lead in health related issues.

Dr Ditiu also commended the leadership of the Health Ministry in Nigeria, saying the men at the helm of affairs are the appropriate ones for the job.