Nigeria’s First lady, Oluremi Tinubu, says that Nigerians should look beyond the nation’s current circumstances because better times are still to come.

She was speaking in Abuja while receiving the wives of service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, who were led by Mrs Oghogho Musa, wife of the Chief of Defence Staff and President of the Defence and Police Wives Association.

The First Lady assured them that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is doing everything possible to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidies until the benefits of the policy begin to materialize, and that her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative, is also assisting the government in this regard, which is why she is seeking the support of the wives of the Service Chiefs.

The Wife of the President said; “We will need your various Associations from time to time, at least to be able to reach out women in your various barracks, to reassure them that we mean well for this country, and that they should be patient and that whatever we can do to ameliorate what the subsidy has meted to us, we believe there is always light at the end of the tunnel.”

“It is a greater Nigeria we are looking out for and we would leave a legacy that our children and generations yet unborn would be proud of; a country where we can relate better as Nigerians and also look for as well as enhance the good of this nation and the wealth of this country,” she told her guests.

Oluremi Tinubu also promised that the Renewed Hope Initiative would soon be reaching out to vulnerable widows of fallen heroes of the country.

The leader of the delegation, wife of the Chief of Defence Staff and President, Defence and Police Officers Wives Association, Mrs Oghogho Musa assured her that the various Associations under Defence and Police Officers wives are poised to partner with the Renewed Hope Initiative in all areas of its coverage namely, Agriculture, Education, Health, Economic Empowerment and Social Investment because they are all areas of interest to all the Associations.

The First lady was then decorated as the Grand Matron of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association, as enshrined in the constitution of the various associations.