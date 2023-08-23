Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mariya Mahmud, has urged for the administration’s staff’s support in realising President Tinubu’s reinvigorated hopeful vision.

She emphasised this at her taking-over ceremony on Tuesday stating that there will be no meaningful improvement in the area without the support of the workers.

Mahmud said that President Bola Tinubu’s mandate will be delivered in the nation’s capital, Abuja, with the help and participation of the Administration’s Directors and other senior employees.

The minister stated that under the current leadership of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Satellite Towns and other crucial places will be revitalized.

She said: “I am of the firm belief that, together, and with the full support of the staff, we will replicate what the Minister has done in Rivers State in the nation’s capital, especially at the Area Councils and the Satellite Towns, so that the lives of our people in the rural areas will be positively touched.

“It is also instructive to state that maximum commitment, cooperation and loyalty is expected from all the staff because it will not be business as usual.”

Mrs Mahmud said everyone in the city must work for the good of the territory.

“Abuja, our centre of unity, would not have been what it is today without you all contributing your quota in one way or the other to keep it a functional city.

“We will run with the vision of Mr President, which we will be unveiling as we hit the ground running”.