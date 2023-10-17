The Governor of Taraba State has met with the Chief of Defence Staff to seek assistance for improved security in the state.

Governor Agbu Kefas noted that he had to ban mining activities because it was attracting bandits.

Another visiting by Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State to the Armed Force Complex Abuja.

This time, the retired Lieutenant Colonel is seeking the assistance of the Chief of Defence Staff to improve security in the state.

Taraba’s proximity to Cameroon exposes the state to separatist activities.

Governor Kefas says that he had to ban mining activities in the state because it encouraged banditry.

The Chief of Defence Staff assures the Governor that operations by troops will be scaled up to enforce peace.

The visit further affirms the commitment of the armed forces to improving security in the state.