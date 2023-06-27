Governor Agbu Kefa has urged Taraba state’s traditional rulers to work with his administration to address the state’s security concerns.

He made the appeal during an engagement with monarchs at the Government House Jalingo.

Taraba state has been battling with criminal activities such as banditry, kidnapping, illegal mining, herders and farmers conflicts and other security challenges.

The visit of traditional rulers was in the instance of the governor, to partner with them and proffer solutions to the menace of insecurity in Taraba state.

Advertisement

At the meeting were security chiefs in the state and other critical stakeholders.

Governor Agbu Kefas revealed the purpose of the meeting to the monarchs.

After the governor’s opening remark, news men were excused from the meeting to allow for more deliberations in sensitive issues relating to the state of insecurity in Taraba state.

At the end of the meeting, some of the monarchs addressed the media.

The meeting resolved that monarchs are to take steps to curb illegal mining activities in their various domains.