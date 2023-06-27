Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has ordered the demolition of all buildings on the waterways in the State as part of efforts to address the perennial flooding in some areas.

Governor Oborevwori gave the order, during an inspection tour of Phases I and II of the Warri/Effurun Storm Water Control Projects in Warri South and Uvwie Local Government Areas of the State.

Just like in the state capital, Delta state government is tackling flooding in the cities of Warri, Effurun and environs with the construction of storm drainage system which is at advance stage of completion

Governor Oborevwori in continuation of his inspection of all ongoing projects is here in Warri to see the drainage projects in checkmating perennial flooding. He is satisfied with the work done but unhappy about buildings blocking natural water ways

The Warri stadium is next stopping point for the governor who promised to give Warri/ Effurun and environs a facelift. But the quality of work at the sports facility is displeasing to him

In Ughelli, this market is very close to East-west road and causes gridlock here at Otovwodo junction. The governor directed for its immediate relocation.

The governor rounded off his inspection tour at Isheagu-Ewulu Road and bridge, in Aniocha South Local Government Area, where he expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far.