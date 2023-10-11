Lagos State Government is taking decisive action to clear illegal structures that have posed issues along drainage channels.

Director, Drainage Enforcement and Compliance for the state, Mr. Kunle Adegbite, said this initiative serves as a firm warning to those who engage in indiscriminate construction near waterways, and it is an integral part of their flood prevention strategy.

With notices served to the respective owners, these structures are being pulled down.

This isn’t limited to just one building; several others, which obstruct the flow of water, especially during the rainy season, are also being removed.

Unfortunately, many residents here are facing the harsh reality of losing their homes and livelihoods.

They’re left with nowhere to go, and it’s a heartbreaking sight for them.

But the government remains undeterred in its commitment to creating a flood-free metropolis.

In the meantime, residents were asked to cooperate with the state, even as the authorities are working to ensure that these areas will not be reclaimed by illegal occupants.

Story By Esther Omopariola