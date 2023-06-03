Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has commenced the demolition of illegal building on public lands.

The first victim, a three storey building with 90 shops on race- course by Filing Sukuwa, Nasarawa GRA, was brought down around 2.00am local time on Saturday.

The governor who led the demolition exercise was accompanied by the Kano state Police Commissioner, Muhammed Gumel.

Governor Abba Kibir Yusuf, after he was declared governor elect on March 18th, vowed to demolish buildings in the state on public properties.

This is the first demolition carried out after assuming office on Monday, May 29th.

Similarly, an order was issued to developers on Hajj camp area to stop construction.

In another swift move, Governor Yusuf Abba has approved the formation of mobile courts to ensure prompt prosecution of phone snatchers in Kano State.

The mobile courts would work with the Special Joint Task Force to try people caught.

Yusuf said that major streets in the metropolis had been lit up after eight years of darkness as the lamps were switched off.

He said the return of street lights is part of the efforts by the new administration to tackle robbery, phone snatching and other criminal activities, especially in metropolitan Kano.

He said the on-going exercise would continue until every part of the state was saved from darkness that provides cover for criminals and political thugs.