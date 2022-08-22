FCTA continues demolition of illegal structures in Gishiri community, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has visited Gishiri village in the Maitama District with its demolition machinery as part of efforts to rid the nation’s capital of illegal structures, including shanty dwelling communities.

Several unauthorised structures serving as hideouts for alleged criminals have been destroyed as at Monday, last week.

The demolition, according to the FCT authorities, is also aimed at slowing down the pace at which unauthorised squatters and individuals infiltrate the city centre.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Com. Ikharo Attah, made this observation during the exercise. The administration would not prevent Nigerians from moving to and settling in Abuja, but illegal structures cannot be permitted to deface the city.

He said Gishiri community has a close proximity to the highbrow Maitama District, hence the need to strictly regulate human activities there.

According to him, the administration has received several complaints of security breaches emanating from the community.

In a related event, the Assistant Director of Enforcement in Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Kaka Bello, said the shanties in Gishiri had been demolished several times, but deviant people continue to erect more.

Bello stated that the enforcement won’t be stopped until people begin to respect the rules of the city.

He added that apart from the shanties destroying the Environmental beauty of the city, they equally contribute to the festering insecurity which all relevant agencies have been confronting.

In recent times, the FCTA had strengthened its efforts to rid the city of illegal structures, a development that has been condemned in some quarters.