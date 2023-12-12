The Federal Housing Authority says demolition of illegal structures in Festac town will continue, warning property owners against unauthorized development.

Speaking to Newsmen in Lagos, the Zonal Head dept, South West, Lawal Umar stated that 40 houses have already been demolished due to various infractions, including illegal construction on drainage channels, oil pipelines, and road setbacks.

Umar revealed that notices were issued to property owners in 2021, emphasizing that many of the structures lacked proper approval.

He noted that most of these properties were erected without adhering to the masterplan of the territory.