Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has served a seven-day contravention notice to owners of buildings encroaching within the seven-meter setback on prominent roads including Orchid Road, Agungi, Ajiran, Conservation Road, and Osapa along the Ikota River.

Mr. Wahab, accompanied by the Special Adviser Environment, Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, announced this directive following an exhaustive inspection tour that extended until dusk.

Despite, the early morning downpour, the environment officials are on the move to inspect some locations in Ikoyi.

Early in the day, taskforce officials, demolished shanties believed to be a hideout for criminals in the neighborhood.

Moving to property estates in Lekki, the team identified structures encroaching on drainage paths, signaling impending demolitions.

Next stop is Chevron drive in Lekki where a Lagoon reclamation is ongoing for the construction of an island. However, officials express concerns about its impact on neighboring locations due to a narrowed pathway.

Then finally to Osborne Foreshore in Ikoyi, where the team observes that many properties are blocking water paths. Mr. Wahab says officials who let this happen will face consequences.

Other areas visited include Agungi, Ikota, Osapa among others locations in Eti Osa local government.

